Squid Game Star Jung Ho Yeon AKA Player 067 Becomes The Most Followed Korean Actress On Instagram

Netflix's Korean drama Squid Game has achieved humongous popularity since its release on September 17, 2021. The show has already become one of the most-watched series on the OTT streaming platform with netizens going gaga over the gritty plot and the realistic performances. Amongst the star cast, actress Jung Ho Yeon who plays the role of Kang Sae-Byeok aka Player No 067 has gone on to receive massive popularity. Jung has now become the most followed Korean actress on Instagram.

According to a news report in News 18, Jung Ho Yeon's Instagram followers count has gone from 400K to a whopping 13.2 million on Instagram. Currently, her Instagram follower list has gone even higher giving her a total of 13.5 million followers. Talking about the actress, she started her career as a model and soon went on to become one of the most sought after supermodels in Korea.

Jung Ho Yeon also participated in Korea's Next Top Model wherein she got the second position. Since then, there was no looking back for the model as she went on to walk for several high-profile designers. Not only that, but she also became the face of many popular brands. She was born in Seoul, South Korea and also has two siblings. Jung is currently in a relationship with Korean actor Lee Dong-Hwi who had starred in the blockbuster 2019 Korean film Extreme Job.

Talking about Squid Game, it has been helmed by Hwang Dong-Hyuk. It also stars Lee Jung-Jae, Park Hae-Soo, Wi Ha-Joon, Kim Joo-Ryoung, Heo Sung-Tae, Oh Young-Soo, Gong Yoo and Lee Yoo-Mi in the lead roles. The plot of the show revolves around 450 players engaging in a terrifying game of survival to win a whopping amount. The people who survive in the game, then move forward while those who don't, end up dying. The show also stars an Indian actor named Anupam Tripathi. While the show has been garnering popularity with each passing day, some fans have also drawn similarities of the show with the 2009 Hindi movie Luck that starred Sanjay Dutt, Imran Khan and SHriti Haasan in the lead role.