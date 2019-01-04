 »   »   »  Sreesanth Makes Digital Debut With Cabaret; Pooja Bhatt Is All Praise For Sree; Calls Him A Pro!

Cabaret Trailer

The trailer of the Zee5's film has already been released. Richa plays a dancer, who dreams of teaching dance to kids, but her dreams remain unfulfilled. Gulshan Devaiah plays a journalist, who is an alcoholic, who is also not satisfied with his life. Gulshan is asked to take Richa's interview, and then there is a twist in the track. Somehow Richa meets Sreesanth, who takes her responsibility!

Pooja Bhatt Praises Sreesanth

Pooja Bhatt is all praise for Sreesanth. She said that casting Sree was best casting decision she made! She also called him a pro! Pooja tweeted, "One of the best casting decisions I made! Not only was @sreesanth36 a thorough pro to work with by surrendering completely to the director,I also gained a comrade & brother 🙏 Some bonds go beyond films. This is one of them." - (sic)

Cabaret Was Supposed To Be A Film!

Apparently, Cabaret was supposed to be released (as a film) in 2016. It got delayed due to major differences between the main producer Pooja and co-producers of the film T-Series and Wave over a few issues pertaining to the finance of the film.

Cabaret Takes A Digital Route!

A source in the film trade was quoted by DC as saying, "But the film has now been taken over by Zee 5 who are now publicising the film to be released on their digital platform as a Zee 5 original film. It is wonderful that there are these OTT platforms today that have been able to help films reach the audiences after being stuck for different reasons."