Star Vs Food Season 2 Review: Ananya Panday Is At Her Quirky Best As She Juggles Between Gouger And Macaroons

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Ananya Panday Director: Gopikrishnan Nair

Ananya Panday gets featured in the latest episode of the new season of the cooking show Star Vs Food on discovery+ that will be launched tomorrow on September 23, 2021. The episode shows the actress baking gougers and macaroons for her parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday. She does so with the help of chef Freny Fernandez, the owner of Moner- Bistro and Dessert Bar. What follows is a tiresome but satisfying process of the actress trying to balance out both the savoury dishes to her best.

The episode begins with Ananya Panday being pumped up to prepare the dishes for her parents and her friend and celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha as her token of gratitude for them. But little does she know that she will have to don the cap of the ideal intern for the no-nonsense chef Freny Fernandez. The Student Of The Year 2 actress soon learns that baking these dishes is not as easy as she had pictured.

One also sees Freny's stern approach towards Ananya's baking skills wherein she also labels the actress' work as s**t. However, what is endearing to witness is how the actress takes it upon her stride to deliver the dishes to her best. Be it struggling with the piping process or trying to decode the oven, Panday showcases some fun moments. The episode highlights her child-like and free-spirited persona that will cater well to her fans.

We also see Ananya Panday reveal her most challenging role and how she stays fit despite her love for desserts in her conversation with Freny Fernandez. The highlight of the episode goes to the fun jibes taken by the chef at the actress like 'Don't you go to the gym regularly?' when she struggles with mixing the dish with the spatula or the chef muttering "Isse Toh Aaj Kuch Hone Nahi Wala." These moments make the episode a fun watch.

For some viewers used to more meticulous culinary shows, this episode of Star Vs Food Season 2 may come across as a little showy or over-expressive. However, it is definitely a delight for the fans of the young actress. Look out for the adorable cameo act by actor Chunky Panday. We rate this episode of Star Vs Food Season 2 3 out of 5 stars.