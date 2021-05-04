Star Wars Day: Everything You Need To Know About The Bad Batch

After immense success with The Mandalorian, Lucasfilm/Disney is all set to release Star Wars: The Bad Batch, an animated series on Disney+ Hotstar. The show is premiering on the occasion of Star Wars Day (May 4, 2021). Here's us wishing you, May the 4th Be With You.

Coming back to The Bad Batch, while the name may be new to younger Star Wars fans, The Bad Batch is well known to the comics and Clone Wars fans. The spin-off series reportedly builds on characters and locations that have already been established in previous franchise entries. Here is a guide that can help you enjoy the show to its best.

Notably, Star Wars: The Bad Batch is about a squad of clone troopers who have genetic defective modifications, which led them to the name. However, the modification eventually ends up giving them unique superpowers.

The Bad Batch was first introduced in The Clone Wars with a four episodic story. Captain Rex along with Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, and Crosshair head behind enemy lines and find Echo, who had been captured by the Separatists. After the rescue, Echo joins The Bad Batch and will be seen in the show.

The show will also refer to Order 66, which was also known as Clone Protocol 66, a top-secret order which would cause all clones to identify Jedis as traitors to the Galactic Republic and need to be executed by the clones. However, the order is not activated in Captain Rex due to a faulty system, leading to the beginning of The Bad Batch.

Another pivotal character, Saw Gerrera also appeared in the live-action film, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Played by Forest Whitaker, Saw is someone who doesn't play by the rules and mentors Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones). Prior to that, he was a student of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker.

Last but not the least, The Bad Batch reportedly takes place between Revenge Of The Sith and A New Hope. there are likely to be references and characters from each of the three-film series.

For the unversed, The Bad Batch is created by Dave Filoni, the maker of another Star Wars animated series like The Clone Wars that aired on Cartoon Network in 2008, Rebels, which ran on Disney XD from 2014-2018, Star Wars Resistance and Star Wars Forces of Destiny.