State Of Siege 2 Actor Mihir Ahuja: Akshaye Khanna And Ken Ghosh Were A Wonderful Duo To Work With

Actor Mihir Ahuja has played varied roles in films like Super 30, Yeh Ballet and Upstarts and web series like Bard of Blood, Taj Mahal 1989, Mission Over Mars. Currently seen in ZEE5's State Of Siege: Temple Attack playing one of the lead terrorists named Omar, is garnering praises and accolades from all over. Directed by Ken Ghosh, it is streaming from 9th July onwards.

Sharing about the role and its challenges Mihir states,"Playing the character, Omar was not just physically but mentally challenging as well, but I loved this challenge coming my way. I knew I had to get into the character’s shoes and be and feel likewise. This was the challenge I took up for myself as I knew I could do it. I was the youngest of the 4 terrorists and the film shows the feelings of Omar who was inclined towards his mission and is a bit too naive. He follows the rules and is not impulsive. The role was physically challenging as well as we had to shoot with heavy weapon laden bags which was a task in itself. We were lucky to be trained by Colonel Sen – who has served in the Indian Army and he offered to train us for 7 days on using arms. We learned how to dismantle the guns blind-folded and different stances with the gun, in different situations. It was an interesting and enthralling journey to shoot the film."

On talking about sharing screen space with Akshaye Khanna Mihir reveals, "I have grown up seeing Akshaye Sir's movies and am a fan of his natural, realistic and seamless acting. It was a pleasure to see him on sets and see him perform in front of me. He is a gem of a person and it was my honour to be in a position where I could get his feedback."

He further reveals his working experience with Ken Ghosh, "What should I say about Ken sir, I fell short of words and I can’t forget how my feet were off the ground with happiness the day I got a call saying Ken Sir wants to meet me. I couldn’t contain my excitement. I called my mom first, telling her how unbelievable a call I just got. I kind of knew I was selected for the role and I couldn’t be happier. When the shoot began, I was further impressed with his persona and his well-planned direction. He is highly professional but at the same time gives his actors complete freedom to improvise and give their best. He ensures he goes to the depth of the character and communicates it all to the actor in order to help us see the character through his eyes."

On adding about the overwhelming responses he is receiving, he continues, "The responses are wonderful. I have even heard the reviews of a lot of critics who have appreciated the film, the direction and also the casting of the terrorists. I have read various articles where people have praised the film overall and the entire flow of emotions that one can feel while watching the film has got a great response from the audience. Friends and family as well have loved it and my friends have called me asking “is that you?” I feel that’s an achievement for me as an actor as when people see the character and can’t recognise you but see the character as a real figure and believe in its presence, then your task as an actor has been successfully accomplished.

He signs off saying, "My inbox is filled with praises from friends, family and fans and that’s something that makes me feel blessed. I myself loved the film and my heart was pumping every minute despite knowing the plot and the climax. I am obliged for all the love that’s poured in and I hope I keep doing work that touches my audience’s heart."

