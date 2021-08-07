Stranger Things 4 Sneak Peek Reveals The Upside Down Is Here, Netflix Show To Release In 2022

The makers of Stranger Things have treated fans with a special sneak peek of the fourth season. The clip also revealed that the talented cast is set to return for the new season in Hawkins in 2022. At the end of season three Eleven and Mike were separated as she leaves the town with Mike and Joyce Byers. However, they all reunite once again to fight the Upside Down entities.

Stranger Things 4: Gaten Matarazzo And David Harbour Drop Hints About The Anticipated New Season

The sneak peek begins with small snippets from previous seasons showing how much the cast and grown and changed in the past five years. Some new footage from the upcoming episodes has also been featured in the 30-second long video. Millie's Eleven is out of breath as she is held back by some agents. Her look is a little different than the last time we saw it, and she is staring at something in bewilderment.

Meanwhile, David Harbour can also be seen welding a weapon with a bald look - similar to the fourth season's first teaser. The dialogues somewhat hint at the fourth being the final season of the show, as Dustin says the upside-down is finally here. Glimpses of the parallel world also show a giant creature with tentacles attacking something.

Take a look at the video,

Stranger Things 4 Teaser Reveals Eleven Is Back In Hawkins Law, Matthew Modine Returns As Dr. Martin Brenner

The show first released in 2016, became a quick hit across the globe. The show set in the 1980s followed a group of friends in a fictional town called Hawkins. After the disappearance of a young boy, his family begins to experience mysterious phenomena while another girl with psychokinetic abilities appears in the town.

The series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Cara Buono and Dacre Montgomery.