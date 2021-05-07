    For Quick Alerts
      Stranger Things 4 Teaser Reveals Eleven Is Back In Hawkins Law, Matthew Modine Returns As Dr. Martin Brenner

      Netflix has finally released a new teaser of Stranger Things season 4, however, the clip is just as unexpected as its last teaser from 15 months ago. In the last teaser, the makers revealed that Jim Hopper is alive, now the new clip hints at Eleven being back at the Hawkins Lab.

      Matthew Modine

      Giving a glimpse of what to expect from the new season, the teaser starts off with the sound of a ticking clock in the Hawkins National Laboratory. The clip gives strong American Horror Story vibes as the grim lab shows more children like Eleven who were being experimented on by Dr Martin Brenner, played by Matthew Modine.

      More children dressed in hospital gowns can be seen around the Hawkins Lab, as Dr Martin Brenner talks to them readying them for training and all the kids answer him by calling him "Papa". The camera then turns to Eleven's room number and Dr Martin's voiceover asks, "Are you listening, Eleven?" Take a look at the teaser,

      ALSO READ: Stranger Things 4 Teaser Brings Love From Russia; Hopper Is Alive And Will Pull Off A Prison Break

      Fans have been going gaga over the new teaser. The makers also shared more promotional content for season 4. However, the streaming platform is yet to reveal when the thriller show is set to release. Reports have claimed the showrunners are getting ready to release more promotional content in the coming weeks including teasers and two full-length trailers.

      Take a look at a fans' reactions,

      ALSO READ: Stranger Things 4: Gaten Matarazzo And David Harbour Drop Hints About The Anticipated New Season

      Stranger Things season 4, which was announced back in 2019 will reprise the leading cast including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, and Cara Buono.

      The makers earlier had revealed the cast will be joined by new actors Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Joseph Quinn.

      Story first published: Friday, May 7, 2021, 10:51 [IST]
      X