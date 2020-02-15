Stranger Things Season 4: Release Date, And Plot Details Revealed

Netflix's Stranger Things is set to return with season 4 and the makers unveiled the first look for next season. It also unveiled a few details about the new plotline which could involve a Russian prison break.

Ted Sarandos, Netflix's Chief Content Officer, had officially announced the season 4 renewal back in September 2019. He had said, "The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we're thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love.

We can't wait to see what the Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down."

The teaser released on Valentine's Day shows Hawkin's beloved sheriff Jim Hopper is returning to the show. At the end of season 3, Hopper played by David Harbor was presumed to be dead. He has been confirmed to be alive, working in a prison camp in Russia.

The tweet shared by Stranger Things read, "From Russia With Love..."

Netflix has not revealed the date for the upcoming season but, season 3 ending had left some clues. Joyce, Will, Jonathan, and Eleven before moving away from Hawkins talked about visiting each other for Thanksgiving and Christmas. All seasons have been released between July and October if the Duffer brothers are to follow the pattern we could get to see season 4 of Stranger Things in October 2020.

However, the new season is currently only in early stages production and is bound to take several months for shooting and later will take new more months in post-production. Which leaves the possibility of a release in December 2020 or early 2021.

Duffer Brothers in a press released message said the season 4 will take place in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, and the cast will have to fight off human and other dangers.

"We're excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway -- and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper! Although it's not all good news for our American; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human...and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything."

Only time will tell if Joyce, Will, Jonathan, and Eleven will move to Russia or if Hopper will somehow return to Hawkins with the family.

