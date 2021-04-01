Sumer Singh Case Files: Girlfriends Starring Rannvijay Singha Releases On VOOT Select

Voot Select has launched the newest edition of their gripping mystery series, Sumer Singh Case Files, with the all-new show, Girlfriends, which delves into a whirlpool of romance, crime and mystery, set in the backdrop of the dark side of the digital world. The star cast includes Rannvijay Singha who will reprise his role as ACP Sumer Singh. Keeping him company as the beautiful 'Girlfriends' are Karishma Sharma, Priyanka Purohit, Aditi Arya and Elisha Mayor.

The first edition of Sumer Singh Case Files - Kaushiki received massive acclaim as the audience applauded the intriguing crime drama for its exceptional storytelling and engrossing climax. Sumer Singh Case Files: Girlfriends, revolves around an honest and diligent police officer, ACP Sumer Singh who moves to Delhi with his sights set on finding and delivering justice, building on his impressive record of solving cases involving youngsters wrapped up in a world of crime. When his leap into romance takes a deadly wrong turn, the no-nonsense cop finds himself enmeshed in the lives of four friends, who are all hiding dirty secrets. There is also a high-level enquiry on him since he was closely associated with one of the girlfriends. With Rannvijay displaying his remarkable acting chops, the whodunnit keeps you hooked throughout as it deep dives into the mystery behind the unimaginable extent to which four supposed best friends can go for their own gain. Best friends, for never.

Discussing his latest stint playing a cop in the web series, Rannvijay Singha says, "I have thoroughly enjoyed playing the character of Sumer Singh. Over the past few years, I have seen many ins and outs of reality shows and the opportunity of essaying the role of a cop has given me a unique chance to explore a different side of the entertainment world. To do justice to the role, I immersed myself into the life of a cop, from learning body language, various techniques, to understanding the interrogation methods they use, the entire process has been rewarding. I was overwhelmed by all the love the first season received, and I'm beyond excited for audiences to see our latest season. It's been fantastic working with Voot Select and I'm positive our viewers will love the latest season."

The latest season poses an interesting question: How do you keep your friends close and your enemies closer if you can't tear them apart? Catch the mysterious Sumer Singh Case Files: Girlfriends which is now streaming on Voot Select.

