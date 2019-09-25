Sunny Leone And Ekta Kapoor To Team Up For Web Series Based On Kama Sutra?

According to media reports, actor Sunny Leone may soon play the lead in a web series based on Kama Sutra. A report in Mid-Day claims that Sunny Leone has been in talks for a few months now to star in the series, which will also have Ekta Kapoor on board. The oldest Hindu text on eroticism, is not exclusively a sex manual, but also a guide to 'art of living'. It was written by Vātsyāyana.

The tabloid claimed that Sunny Leone has agreed to play the lead after coming to know the outline. "Both Sunny Leone and Ekta Kapoor have earlier successfully collaborated for Ragini MMS 2 (2014) and Ekta is convinced that the actor is the right person for the role. Set in the 13th century, the fictional series will focus on the women of the Goli caste in Rajasthan, who used to serve as concubines to the kings," a source was quoted as saying in Mid-Day.

This is not the first time that Kama Sutra is being used for a film. A few other films including Mira Nair's directorial that featured Rekha and Indira Varma, was also based on Kama Sutra. The film titled 'Kama Sutra - A Tale of Love' was even nominated for the Golden Seashell award at the San Sebastián International Film Festival in 1996. It was also screened at the Cannes Film Festival. The film faced controversies initially, and it was banned in India and Pakistan for having erotic content.

On the work front, Sunny Leone, who was last seen in a biopic based on her own life, is currently busy shooting her next, Coca Cola with Mandana Karimi, while Ekta Kapoor is still on Cloud 9 after the success of Dream Girl. Ekta is also busy with her projects in Alt Balaji.