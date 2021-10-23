Sunny Leone Says Dating Comedian Russell Peters Was The ‘Worst Thing Ever’; Find Out Why

Actress Sunny Leone recently appeared in the show, One Mic Stand season 2, in which she revealed that she was in a relationship with stand-up comedian Russell Peters a few years ago. Interestingly, when asked about dating Russell, she said that they were good friends but 'messed it up' by dating.

Sunny Leone told comedians Sapan Verma and Neeti Palta that she dated Russell but it was like for a hot second. The Jism 2 actress said, "We messed it up. I mean, we were friends for years, why the hell would we start dating? It was the worst thing ever that we could have ever done and I am still mad to this day because we would be such good friends still."

Sunny further stated that she has heard her name in his couple of jokes. On the other hand, Russell Peters had said that he had shared a wonderful time with Sunny and called her a real sweetheart.

Sunny Leone Geared Up For Her First Multilingual Movie Shero; Second Look Poster Out!

Bigg Boss OTT: Sunny Leone To Enter The House During Sunday Ka Vaar Episode

Talking about Sunny Leone's personal life, she got married to Daniel Weber, who also manages her business. They got married in 2011, and the couple has a daughter Nisha and twins sons- Noah and Asher. A few days ago, she had shared a sweet birthday note for her husband on Instagram. She captioned the post as, "Happy Birthday to the man I love @dirrty99 ! So many things happen within a day/week/month/or year, it's hard to keep track, but the one thing that's constant is the love I have for you and the care you spread to everyone! You are an amazing man, father, boss and lover!! Happy Birthday baby love!!."

Coming back to her career, Sunny will be seen in several projects. She is a part of films like Veeramadevi (Tamil), Rangeela (Malayalam), Shero (Tamil), Koka Kola (Hindi, Telugu), Helen (Hindi, Telugu), Kotigobba 3 (Kannada) and The Battle of Bhima Koregaon (Hindi).