Sunny Leone To Star In Vikram Bhatt's Next Web Series, Anamika

As Vikram Bhatt is gearing up to present more content in 2021, the filmmaker is now collaborating with Sunny Leone for a new web series titled Anamika. According to reports, the ten-part series will Sunny in a never-seen-before avatar as the titular lead in the upcoming show releasing in 2021 on MX player.

Sunny has already begun shooting in Mumbai for the web series. A report in Bollywood Hungama said that the first schedule will mostly be wrapped up by the end of 2020. Talking about the show, Vikram Bhatt said in a statement, "Due to lock down the process of shooting was on hold for some time. But the industry never stops working. So here we are back where we love to work."

Talking about shooting with Sunny, he added, "We have just started shooting with Sunny and it has been a great as well as an exciting start. The audience will have a delight to watch Sunny doing a blend of martial with firearms. This action series is going to be a thrilling project."

Anamika will be Vikram Bhatt's second project in 2020. A few months ago, in October he was busy shooting for a thriller starring Sandeepa Dhar and Omkar Kapoor in lead roles. Titled The Dirty Games, it is written and directed by Vikram Bhatt and follows a psychiatrist who gets caught in the middle of a murder.

Talking about his success with web shows, years before OTT found its fame, Bhatt had said, "I was probably the first one to start serious fiction on the net. Maaya and Twisted are in their fourth season now and that makes me really happy. However, in these years the OTT game has changed and both the content and the competition is much more fierce."

Coming back to Anamika, which is also written and directed by Vikram Bhatt, is being produced under the banner of Loneranger productions by Vikram Bhatt and Krishna Bhatt.

