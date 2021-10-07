Suraj Aur Saanjh Trailer: Anjali Anand And Anil Charanjeett’s Web Series Is All About Lockdown Love

Featuring
Anjali
Anand,
Anil
Charanjeett,
Avinash
Sachdev
and
Garima
Yagnik,
Suraj
Aur
Saanjh
is
an
upcoming
rom-com
web
series
that
is
all
set
to
release
on
22nd
October
2021
on
Pocket
Films
YouTube
Channel
&
Facebook
Watch.
After
dropping
an
intriguing
first
look
poster,
the
makers
took
to
their
social
media
announcing
the
release
date
along
with
an
epic
trailer.
Suraj
Aur
Saanjh
is
directed
by
Vedd
Rawtaani,
written
by
Krishna
Agarwal,
produced
by
Priya
Rawtani
(Priya
Rawtani
Productions)
and
Sanjana
Parmar
(House
of
Joy
Productions).
Suraj
Aur
Saanjh
is
a
unique
web
series
where
two
opposite
personalities
get
stuck
under
one
roof,
and
what
follows
next
is
a
series
of
fun,
unexpected
turns
and
a
love-hate
relationship
between
Anjali
Anand
and
Anil
Charanjeett,
who
are
playing
the
characters
of
Suraj
and
Saanjh.
Shot
entirely
amidst
the
lockdown
within
15
days,
the
show
is
all
set
to
be
one
of
the
very
first
projects
to
resume
during
the
pandemic.
Going
by
the
looks
of
the
trailer,
Suraj
Aur
Saanjh
is
a
much-needed
rom-com
everyone
has
been
waiting
for.