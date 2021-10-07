    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Suraj Aur Saanjh Trailer: Anjali Anand And Anil Charanjeett’s Web Series Is All About Lockdown Love

      By
      |

      Featuring Anjali Anand, Anil Charanjeett, Avinash Sachdev and Garima Yagnik, Suraj Aur Saanjh is an upcoming rom-com web series that is all set to release on 22nd October 2021 on Pocket Films YouTube Channel & Facebook Watch.

      Suraj Aur Saanjh Trailer: Anjali Anand And Anil Charanjeett’s Web Series Is All About Lockdown Love

      After dropping an intriguing first look poster, the makers took to their social media announcing the release date along with an epic trailer. Suraj Aur Saanjh is directed by Vedd Rawtaani, written by Krishna Agarwal, produced by Priya Rawtani (Priya Rawtani Productions) and Sanjana Parmar (House of Joy Productions).

      Anil Charanjeett & Anjali Anand To Feature In Suraj Aur Saanjh Web Series; Trailer To Release On October 7Anil Charanjeett & Anjali Anand To Feature In Suraj Aur Saanjh Web Series; Trailer To Release On October 7

      Break Point Web Series Review: Mahesh Bhupathi & Leander Paes Trace Back To Their Innocent FriendshipBreak Point Web Series Review: Mahesh Bhupathi & Leander Paes Trace Back To Their Innocent Friendship

      Suraj Aur Saanjh is a unique web series where two opposite personalities get stuck under one roof, and what follows next is a series of fun, unexpected turns and a love-hate relationship between Anjali Anand and Anil Charanjeett, who are playing the characters of Suraj and Saanjh.

      Shot entirely amidst the lockdown within 15 days, the show is all set to be one of the very first projects to resume during the pandemic. Going by the looks of the trailer, Suraj Aur Saanjh is a much-needed rom-com everyone has been waiting for.

      Comments
      Story first published: Thursday, October 7, 2021, 13:56 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 7, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X