Surprise!! Designer Saisha Shinde And Karanvir Bohra Re-Enter Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp

Kangana Ranaut's fearless reality show Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel has become an epicentre of twists and turns. A daily dose of entertainment with unpredictable situations and turns in the show. Saisha Shinde and Karanvir Bohra, who recently got eliminated from the show, have made a comeback in the jail.

Lock Upp is one of the most highly viewed shows on OTT since its launch. With a unique format and a mix of interesting contestants, there is a lot of entertainment quotient in the show.

Saisha Shinde has received immense love from the audience for being vocal about her thoughts. Saisha was eliminated from the show after an argument with the host Kangana Ranaut for her rude behaviour towards the guards. It will be interesting to see what Saisha brings back in the Lock Upp.

ALTBalaji and MX Player live-stream Lock Upp 24x7 on their respective platforms and allow audiences to interact directly with the contestants. Stay tuned to ALTBalaji & MX Player for more updates on the show. Lock Upp started streaming live on ALTBalaji & MX Player from 27th February 2022.