Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Trend #BoycottPavitraRishta2; Say No One Can Take Sushant's Place

Recently, the makers of Pavitra Rishta, started shooting for the second season. Ankita Lokhande, who will be reprising the role of Archana in Pavitra Rishta 2.0, also shared glimpse of her look on her Instagram account. Ekta Kapoor had also shared Ankita's boomerang video and revealed that after a year of planning, they are starting the show! As the viewers are aware, Shaheer Sheikh will be taking Sushant Singh Rajput's legacy of Manav forward in the second season.

While many of them were happy with the show's return, a few of them, especially Sushant Singh Rajput's fans were not happy with the same. They feel that no one can replace Sushant as Manav and since Sushant is not among us, there can't be another Manav or even Pavitra Rishta.

Fans even slammed the actors and Ekta for cashing in on Sushant's name and trended #BoycottPavitraRishta2 and MANAV ONLY SUSHANT on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets!

@Sushmita6833430: No one will be able to take Sushant's place. @itsSSR 🌿🌸💫✨🦋🌼🦋✨💫🌸🌿Pavitra Rista serial was popular for Sushant, not for any Natunkita. OUR MANAV ONLY SUSHANT #BoycottBullywood #BoycottPavitraRishta2.

@Yashi0011: No one can replace this gem. No one has the guts to replace his character or him. He is with us. He is alive in our hearts. We will keep fighting for his honor.OUR MANAV ONLY SUSHANT. #BoycottPavitraRishta2.

Manav is not a name. It is a emotion of millions...That emotion which directly connects to Sushant..So we can't accept this Manav 2...Let's Boycott..OUR MANAV ONLY SUSHANT #BoycottPavitraRishta2.

@SeemaR001: Ruining Manav's role and it's intolerable. Manav isn't just a character, it's an emotion and you can't play with our emotions. No one is better than Sushant as Manav so why you ruining a iconic character? @ektarkapoor @anky1912 No Sushant No Pavitra Rishta #BoycottPavitraRishta2.

Well, we do agree with fans' sentiments, but we can indeed give Shaheer a chance! What do you think? Hit the comment box to share your views.