Sushmita Sen Celebrates Aarya's International Emmy Awards 2021 Nomination, Says 'We Are Family'

Sushmita Sen took to her Twitter account to celebrate the Emmy nomination for her web series Aarya. The Hotstar original has been nominated in the best drama series category for the 221 International Emmy Awards. Apart from Aarya, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vir Das's shows are secured nominations this year.

Sushmita shared the exciting news with her fans by retweeting a post from Disney+Hotstar's official account. She added a comment saying, "We are family." The original tweet said, "S̶c̶r̶e̶a̶m̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶ Roaring from the rooftops kyuki Sherni ne iss baar International Emmys pe panja maara hai! Congratulations Team #Aarya for the International Emmy nomination - Best Drama series "

The show on its release in June 2020 received rave reviews. The show marked Sushamita's digital debut as well as return to the screen after a decade long hiatus. Co-directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat, Aarya also stars Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Ankur Bhatia, Alexx ONell and more in pivotal roles.

For the unversed, Aarya is the Hindi remake of the Dutch web series Penoza. The show set in Rajasthan follows Aarya Sareen (Sushmita Sen) a caring mother and a loving wife. However, her life takes a turn when her husband Tej Sareen (Chandrachur Singh), a pharma baron, is mysteriously killed. To save her family, Aarya is forced to take on the family's illegal syndicates and work with the drug mafia.

The series ended in a cliffhanger as Aarya leaves the country with the children. Director Ram Madhvani, recently revealed that he has completed the shooting of the second season of the crime-drama series, and will announce the release date soon.

Talking about International Emmy Awards, the full list was announced on Thursday (September 23) by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. There are 44 Nominees across 11 categories and spanning a record number of 24 countries. Indian actor Nawazuddin has been nominated in the Best Actor category for Serious Men, while Vir Das landed a nomination in Comedy for his Netflix special Vir Das: For India.