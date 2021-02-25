Sushmita Sen Confirms Aarya 2, Says ‘Your Wish Is Our Command'

Sushmita Sen debuted on OTT with web series Aarya in 2020. After winning accolades for her performance, she has now confirmed season two of the thriller show. The former Miss Universe took to Instagram and revealed that the new season is underway.

Sushmita on Thursday (February 25) posted a photo showing her fierce eyes. Hinting at the new season's story she wrote, "She sees a storm coming...in the mirror!!! ?￢ﾝﾤ️ #Aarya #season2 ? "your wish is our command" ?￰ﾟﾒﾃ? I love you guys!!! Let's do this @madhvaniram @officialrmfilms @disneyplushotstarvip #TeamAarya #duggadugga"

Earlier, the show's director Ram Madhvani had opened up about Sushmita's enthusiasm for the show. He told Filmibeat, "She was like a child, and said she wants to do the show and will do it. I was just so happy for the motivation and enthusiasm. She is a true star, and I have worked with her before and was so happy when she said yes to Aarya."

Notably, Sushmita Sen did not confirm the new season's release date in her post, however, a source told indianexpress.com that Aarya 2 could release later this year. The report quoted the source adding that season two will "continue Aarya's story and how she deals with newer challenges while fighting her own family. The team had been prepping up for the new season for a long time, and it's set to go on floors soon."

The Hotstar original's season one followed Aarya who is forced to make questionable choices after her husband is shot dead. Aarya soon realises the only way to protect her children is if she takes charge of their dodgy family business.

Aarya based on the Spanish series Penoza, also starred Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Vikas Kumar, Ankur Bhatia, Sikander Kher, Namit Das, Manish Chaudhary, Jayant Kriplani among more.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Aarya Co-Writers Anu Singh Choudhary And Sandeep Shrivastava: We Are Ready For Season 2

ALSO READ: Aarya Web Series Review: Sushmita Sen Is Real And Flawless In The Hotstar Special