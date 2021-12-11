Sushmita Sen Says Her First Medal Was When Daughter Said ‘You Are A Good Actress'

Sushmita Sen who was recently seen playing the role of Aarya Sareen in Hotstar show Aarya, has opened up about playing strong women on screen. The actress in the interview also revealed that the first medal she ever earned was in the form of praise from her daughter.

Talking about playing strong female characters Sushmita added that she believes tales of survival are not restricted to gender, "but I do feel like women have a very strong survival instinct and I am no exception to that. I would prefer not to be in a situation where you have to think about survival."

She added, "But I have been there, done that and I firmly believe that which doesn't kill you only makes you stronger. I feel I am living proof of the fact that the more you can endure the more capacity you gain to survive. The stronger your conviction gets that anything is possible."

Sushmita also revealed daughter Renee and Alisah's reaction to her comeback OTT show. She told TOI that Renee had already seen her films over the years, she would often visit on sets while Sushmita was still acting in films a decade ago. "So for her, it was like, 'Yes! Finally you are doing something that you should have been doing all this time'."

Meanwhile, revealing Alisha's reaction, Sushmita said, "when she watched Aarya Season 1, she turned around and said, I think you are a very good actress. Honestly, that was the first medal I received, because after 10 years of hiatus, going away and trying to be a hands-on mum, I came back to an art form believing that with the right team and right mehnat (effort) I could make a comeback."

Aarya has garnered global acclaim after the release of its first season, especially after the recent international Emmy nomination. The show directed by Ram Madhvani also stars Vikas Kumar, Namit Das, Sikandar Kher, Virti Vaghani and more.