Sutliyan Trailer: ZEE5 Unveils The Trailer Of The Most Awaited Slice Of Life Family Drama

ZEE5, India's largest homegrown OTT platform, has launched many flagship Original series which went on to become popular and iconic - such as Abhay, Rangbaaz, Sunflower, among others. Next up is Original series, 'Sutliyan', a family drama starring Ayesha Raza, Shiv Pandit, Vivaan Shah and Plabita Borthakur which is set to premiere on the platform on 4th March.

A ZEE5 Original series, produced by Manor Rama Pictures, Sutliyan is a heartwarming story of a family where the adult children return to their family home in Bhopal, the city where they grew up, weeks before Diwali. As they meet after years, trying to come to terms with situations, they are burdened with emotional baggage from the past and unresolved conflicts as they undergo the challenging, yet necessary journey of emotional and spiritual cleansing.

Something In The Rain: Son Ye Jin & Jung Hae In's K-Drama To Be Remade Into Indian Web Series

Ayesha Raza shared, "Sutliyan was definitely one of my special projects as it gave me three beautiful children for the rest of my life. We had a lot of fun shooting for this series and I am sure that people will connect to our characters and feel the bond that we shared off-screen and on-screen".

Shiv Pandit shared, "Sutliyan is the perfect mix of meaningful & entertaining content. The show has the perfect dose of fun, banter, family values, emotions, drama and most importantly, it is an extremely positive show. We had a blast shooting for the series, and we hope that the viewers feel like a part of our Sutliyan family after witnessing our bonding on-screen".

Plabita Borthakur shared, "Sutliyan will ignite that warm, fuzzy feeling in the viewers and hopefully, bring them closer to their loved ones. It is the perfect family drama which one must watch with their family. The show also talks about some real issues which we need to address together as a society, and I am glad that I got to front these conversations via my character".

The Family Man 3: Manoj Bajpayee To Begin Filming By 2022 End?

Vivaan Shah shared, "Sutliyan would not have been the same without the love and support from Ayesha Ji, Shiv and Plabita. These reel characters became my real family as we were shooting in Bhopal in the midst of covid and lockdown and I am glad that I got the opportunity to be a part of something so relevant. The show talks about the importance of family and I could not have been happier to be a part of something so emotional and fulfilling".

Watch Sutliyan exclusively on ZEE5 from 4th March