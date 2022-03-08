Sutliyan Web Series Review: Ayesha Raza, Plabita Borthakur Shine In This Family Drama With Good Writing

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Ayesha Raza, Shiv Panditt, Plabita Borthakur, Vivaan Shah Director: Shree Narayan Singh

Available On: ZEE5

Duration: 8 Episodes/30 Minutes

Language: Hindi

Plot: The show follows three siblings Rajan (Shiv Panditt), Ramni (Plabita Borthakur) and Raman (Vivaan Shah), who reunite with their mother Supriya (Ayesha Raza Mishra) after a year and a half of living separate lives. During this time, they also lost their father but were unable to return home due to the pandemic.

Review: Director Shree Narayan Singh of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Batti Gul Meter Chalu fame brings a modern small-town family on the forefront as they try to bring their life back on track post-pandemic. Sutliya is a refreshing family drama that sensitively presents a diverse and very real family deal with the pandemic and its after-effects. It focuses on love and bringing the family together and writers Sudeep Nigam and Abhishek Chatterjee do it with charm.

The show begins with Rajan (Shiv Panditt), Ramni (Plabita Borthakur) and Raman (Vivaan Shah) returning home with a heavy heart. The three who have been away from home for a year and a half due to the pandemic, could not return even to pay respects to their father on his death bed. They return together to check on their mother and to celebrate Diwali together as a family, however, one of them also has other motives in mind.

One of the biggest changes the kids notice is how different and independent their mother (Ayesha Raza) is. They mostly remembered her as someone who wouldn't even change the battery in the TV's remote, but feel uneasy to see her now starting her own business. As they struggle to come to terms with the changes in their mother's life, all three soon realise that none of them are the same as they remembered.

Rajan the backbone, the oldest son of the family is struggling financially and in his married life. Ramni who is acing her career and personal life wishes her family would accept her as she is. Meanwhile, Raman the youngest feels reckless and alone and continues to mess up without support. However, by the 8th episode, the family comes together to help each other out than to make the problems disappear.

Nothing dramatic happens in the eight-part series, most of the plot has the similar family drama concerning issues with inheritance, loss of job during the pandemic and more. However, the writing sets it apart, and Sutliyan comes off as relief among the recently dark thriller releases. The screenplay explores each subplot and presents it realistically instead of dropping dramatic solutions.

Each member of the family brings a different perspective to the show and has been approached with care. Ayesha Raza Mishra as Supriya represents what everyone sees and fails to see in their mothers. Her charming presence often counters the bickering between Panditt, Bhorthakur, and Shah's characters. All three have the perfect love-hate dynamic of siblings but have always shown having each other's back.

Overall, Sutliyan is a simple family entertainer worth your time this weekend.