Swara Bhasker Opens Up On Web Series Flesh: Finally Found A Role That Trolls Cant Troll
Swara Bhasker in her next project will be seen chasing criminals and busting human-trafficking rackets. The actress is currently gearing up for Eros Now's upcoming crime-thriller series titled Flesh, as ACP Radha Nautiyal. In an interview with India Today, Swara talked about working on the show as a cop and her training for the show. It is to be noted that Swara often gets trolled by netizens and the actress is quick to reply.
Talking about Flesh, Swara told the portal that she wonders what the trolls will have to say about the show. "I can't imagine what the trolls will troll Flesh for. I finally found a role that even the trolls can't troll. What problem can you have with a cop busting a human-trafficking racket and chasing a really heinous crime? Finally, with Flesh, the trolls will have to just shut up."
Swara Bhasker Mets IPS Officers While Training For The Show
Swara, during the interview, revealed that she met with women IPS officers to understand her character more. She said, "I began meeting and chatting with a lot of cops, men and women from the IPS and state cadres, to try and understand their lives, their worlds, their thought processes, their challenges and frustrations." The actress went on to reveal that she learnt "there is a very palpable sense of frustration in them."
Training For The Show Strengthened Her Belief In Non-Violence
She added that she understood the frustration and ended up making it the motivating emotion for her character Radha. "They really do feel that the system they are working under gets unfairly manipulated by criminals," added the Veere Di Wedding actress.
The actress had to go through physical training for the show. She said playing a cop strengthened her belief in non-violence and said when "I started handling the gun. I was like 'Haan, Gandhi ji sahi keh rahe the'."
Flesh Will Premiere On August 21
Swara also shared that the role was physically and emotionally taxing. "Not just for me but for everyone, it was quite draining. We were shooting pretty relentlessly, day after day. Danish used to look like he will pass out any minute. It's draining emotionally as you are dealing with a world that is very dark. There's no relief. Quite hard in that sense."
Directed by filmmaker Danish Aslam, Flesh will premiere on August 21.
