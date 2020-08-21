Swara Bhasker Opens Up On Web Series Flesh: Finally Found A Role That Trolls Cant Troll

Swara Bhasker Mets IPS Officers While Training For The Show

Swara, during the interview, revealed that she met with women IPS officers to understand her character more. She said, "I began meeting and chatting with a lot of cops, men and women from the IPS and state cadres, to try and understand their lives, their worlds, their thought processes, their challenges and frustrations." The actress went on to reveal that she learnt "there is a very palpable sense of frustration in them."

Training For The Show Strengthened Her Belief In Non-Violence

She added that she understood the frustration and ended up making it the motivating emotion for her character Radha. "They really do feel that the system they are working under gets unfairly manipulated by criminals," added the Veere Di Wedding actress.

The actress had to go through physical training for the show. She said playing a cop strengthened her belief in non-violence and said when "I started handling the gun. I was like 'Haan, Gandhi ji sahi keh rahe the'."

Flesh Will Premiere On August 21

Swara also shared that the role was physically and emotionally taxing. "Not just for me but for everyone, it was quite draining. We were shooting pretty relentlessly, day after day. Danish used to look like he will pass out any minute. It's draining emotionally as you are dealing with a world that is very dark. There's no relief. Quite hard in that sense."

Directed by filmmaker Danish Aslam, Flesh will premiere on August 21.