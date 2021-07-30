Sweet Tooth Renewed By Netflix For Season Two With Eight More Episodes

Live-action drama series Sweet Tooth has been renewed for second season at Netflix. Produced by Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr's banner Team Downey in association with Warner Bros Television, the show is based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire.

In a press release, Netflix said that the sophomore season will consist of eight one-hour episodes. "It’s been equally thrilling and heartwarming to experience how people around the world have been falling in love with our deer-boy,” showrunner Jim Mickle said in a statement.

"We couldn’t be more excited to continue our collaboration with Netflix and keep following Gus and his friends on their extraordinary journey," he added.

The series, which debuted on Netflix in June this year, takes place ten years after "The Great Crumble" wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids -- babies born part human, part animal.

"Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie).

"Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers— about Gus’ origins, Jepperd’s past, and the true meaning of home," the official logline read.

Sweet Tooth also stars Adeel Akhtar as Dr Singh, Will Forte as Richard, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh and Neil Sandilands as General Abbot with veteran actor James Brolin as the voice of the narrator. The show will be executive produced by Downey Jr and his wife Susan Downey along with Amanda Burrell, Linda Moran and Mickle.