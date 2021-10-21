Syed Ali Asgar Razvi - The Eminent Business Personality Who Is Out To Support Athletes With True Passion.

Having achieved success in the entrepreneurial world, he is now striving hard to support young athletes and push them towards victory.

Entrepreneur Syed Ali Asgar Razvi from Jammu and Kashmir is a name to reckon with as he stands amongst the top young entrepreneurs who are ruling the space with their impeccable work and talent. Having experienced success he is now focussing on working towards the benefit of the community and has his hands in various initiatives that have taken his popularity to soaring heights. This eminent business personality hails from Magan and has grown up managing his family business. The basics of entrepreneurship were instilled in him through his father, who has been in business since decades. Razvi has his hands full of various ventures and initiatives he's a part of. Looking back in time, he established his own venture named RCF Multiventure Pvt Ltd., In 2012 that had its interests in FMCG, which has been running successfully since it's inception.

Having established a stable business, he then diverted his mind towards what he always loved - sports. His aim is to help deserving candidates who have the potential to make it big in the world of sports. He lends his hands of support, financially and otherwise, to help these deserving sports persons reserve their spot in the field. He strongly feels that though the government has to support such upcoming talents who deserve the right spot, It's not always possible for the government to do so, and that's the reason he has been helping this cause in his own possible way, which makes a huge difference to the careers of deserving candidates. Furthermore, he has been promoting many young athletes by supporting them to play at various national and international circuits.

Of late, he has been sponsoring events for young sports enthusiasts and has launched a cycling marathon, the proceeds of which will go towards the fight against drug menace and addiction. We can say that people like Syed Ali Asgar Razvi make a lot of difference in changing the entire outlook of certain things, which benefits the human race extensively.

To know more, follow him on Instagram: @alirazvi_official.