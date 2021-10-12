Syed Ali Shares Ideas To Expand your Small Businesses In 2022

The entrepreneurial world is a site of probabilities. It requires a huge amount of efforts and proper handling to help develop it in an ascending manner. To be a successful entrepreneur, the ability to challenge themselves is a huge risk that one needs to take as his first step.

Syed Ali Asgar Razvi, who is a renowned entrepreneur himself, believes that challenges are what keep entrepreneurs nimble and on their toes.

Syed Ali has been a rising star in the field of consumer goods business, and was able to create a name and space for himself among the top entrepreneurs in this gen-Z era, within just few years into the business world. Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir with not much family history of entrepreneurs, he has had a tough time dealing with the competition that increases day by day.

He was always looking for the next big challenge, at wherever he found the opportunity to bring about his potential.

"When you're passionate about what you do, putting in the long hours won't feel like a sacrifice anymore. I was always immersed in bringing about ideas that were quite different from the ones that were carried out usually. This was because of the passion that drove me, which in turn couldn't keep away my mind from returning to my work for long and got me excited by those thoughts, everytime I got engaged with it", says Syed Ali expressing his eagerness to be in this field.

According to Syed, 2022 is going to be the most fruitful year in recent times, as the losses and setbacks in the previous years had turned out to be painful yet futuristic realisations for many. He advises to focus on online marketing strategy with the best use of technology to handle and expand the business. The idea of properly managing the clients, is proven to be the need of the hour. For this, he intends to keep chatbots for his online dealings thereby handling concerns on time with care.

"Taking the help of the latest online marketing technologies will help automate our works which will save a lot of time-consuming responsibilities, thereby helping us to focus on getting higher level work done. Operating in the era of COVID-19, to ensure true and long-term business continuity, it requires staying current on trends and issues happening in our industry and local community. Always have an eye on the events in a global landscape as it can in turn affect our business in ways that we can't predict", says Syed Ali expressing his determination.

He is currently heading the Fast moving Consumer Goods business in which his family has been involved in for decades. He adds to the hope for a better future by saying, "You need to challenge your ideas about what's happening in your traditional business domains by taking a fresh, careful look at the previous downfalls and achievements. Stopping at a certain point and lamenting about the loss won't do any long-term good."