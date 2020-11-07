Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Dilip Joshi Slams OTT Shows For Bad Language
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Dilip Joshi has called out the makers of OTT shows for promoting bad language. The actor during an interaction with comedian Sorabh Pant's YouTube podcast, acknowledged that some of the shows on streaming platforms are 'mind-blowing', but he feels that the use of bad language is 'unnatural' in an Indian setting.
Dilip Joshi said the bad language is influencing our society and added, "On OTT platforms, we can see some mind-blowing work. There are some great performances. But I feel that there are a lot of expletives used when they are not necessary. If you want to show reality, then also show people going to the toilet and taking a bath. What you cater to the audience, matters. What you see, remains with you. Do you want to create a society in which people talk only using abusive language? There is a limit for everything. If it is within limit, it is enjoyable. If it goes beyond limit, it starts troubling you."
Dilip Joshi Says Abusing In Hindi Shows Feels Unnatural
He also agreed that change is important, "Lekin kya gaali dena aage badhna hai (Does using bad language means progress)?" He added that while India is looking towards west and copying them, they are looking toward east. "Our culture and traditions are the oldest. We have so many amazing things in our culture and without knowing that, you have to blindly follow the West. In their culture, they use the F-word a lot and so it doesn't seem unnatural in their shows and content. It's not that here. Do you talk to your parents like that?" he added.
Dilip Joshi On Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Talking about his own show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the veteran actor revealed that because of quantity, quality suffers. He said when it was a weekly show and aired only four episodes, the writers had a gap of a month to write the next four episodes.
Dilip Joshi Plays Jethalal In The Iconic Sitcom
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the decade-old show is still one of the most loved sitcoms on television. The show not only makes us nostalgic of the 90s, but also brings fresh content every week.
