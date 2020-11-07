Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Dilip Joshi Slams OTT Shows For Bad Language

Dilip Joshi Says Abusing In Hindi Shows Feels Unnatural

He also agreed that change is important, "Lekin kya gaali dena aage badhna hai (Does using bad language means progress)?" He added that while India is looking towards west and copying them, they are looking toward east. "Our culture and traditions are the oldest. We have so many amazing things in our culture and without knowing that, you have to blindly follow the West. In their culture, they use the F-word a lot and so it doesn't seem unnatural in their shows and content. It's not that here. Do you talk to your parents like that?" he added.

Dilip Joshi On Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Talking about his own show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the veteran actor revealed that because of quantity, quality suffers. He said when it was a weekly show and aired only four episodes, the writers had a gap of a month to write the next four episodes.

Dilip Joshi Plays Jethalal In The Iconic Sitcom

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the decade-old show is still one of the most loved sitcoms on television. The show not only makes us nostalgic of the 90s, but also brings fresh content every week.