Tabbar Trailer: Pavan Malhotra, Supriya Pathak Crime Thriller Is All About Blood & Betrayal

What happens when all lines get blurred on the grounds of justice and love for your own blood? The mysterious story of the Singh family is all set to unfold as SonyLIV unveils the trailer of its much-awaited web series Tabbar.

The show charts the journey of a retired police constable who pushes the boundaries to save his family from the consequences of an unfortunate incident. With an ensemble stellar cast comprising actors like Pavan Malhotra, Supriya Pathak, Gagan Arora, Paramvir Cheema, Kanwaljit Singh, and Ranvir Shorey, Tabbar promises a memorable thriller in the heart of rural Punjab. Tabbar is releasing on 15th October exclusively only on SonyLIV.

Directed by Ajitpal Singh, and produced by Ajay Rai, Tabbar is a JAR Pictures series. Written by Harman Wadala and Sandeep Jain, the show's music is produced by Sneha Khanwalkar.