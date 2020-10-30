Taish Twitter Review: Netizens Call Pulkit Samrat And Harshvardhan Rane's Film A Must Watch

ZEE5 recently released Pulkit Samrat And Harshvardhan Rane-starrer Taish. The makers have also released the same in a web series format with 34 minutes more run time. The six-part series directed by Bejoy Nambiar is a thriller which also stars Jim Sarbh, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Kriti Kharbanda in the leading roles.

The film follows two stories that come together and lead to dire consequences. Rohan Karla (Jim Sarbh) and Sunny Lalwani (Pulkit Samrat) who are best friends from their childhood days, go to attend Rohan's younger brother Krish's (Ankur Rathee) week-long wedding in a scenic country estate in the UK.

Meanwhile, South Hall London's violent criminal family of moneylenders headed by Kuljinder (Abhimanyu Singh) and his brothers Pali (Harshvardhan Rane) and Jassi (Armaan Khera) have also come to attend a wedding at the countryside. Kuljinder's secret past connection with Rohan sparks an incident of violence which then kick starts a chain of violent events that changes all their lives drastically.

The trailer had piqued everyone's interest and now netizens have been praising the film for its cast, performances, as well as the gripping story. One fan wrote, "#Taish a different movie, grippy, engrossing & loads of Punjabi dialogues. Wonder how being a South Indian @nambiarbejoy had written & directed it. Superb acting by @harsha_actor @PulkitSamrat @iamsanjeeda @jimSarbh @kriti_official."

While some have watched both formats and loved them just the same, others have questioned the reason for releasing it in two formats. One user wrote, "I didn't get the reason behind releasing #Taish in two formats. Having watched both it just felt like the strength of one just outlined the other format's weakness."

Take a look at more reactions:

#Taish on Zee5 is yet another mind blowing series that you should watch in 2020. Amazing cast, stellar performances and a gripping storyline. — Rajat Ghai (@TheUnstableAtom) October 30, 2020

If films like #Taish are green lit by producers then I see my good future @ZEE5Premium @ZEE5India — Arrth (@Arthwritess) October 30, 2020

2 episodes in and omg #TAISH is amazing. whole cast brings it q — Mehek (@jazzyjas100) October 30, 2020

I didn't get the reason behind releasing #Taish in two formats. Having watched both it just felt like the strength of one just outlined the other format's weakness. https://t.co/HcoC7N86tS — prathyush (@geekoutyush) October 30, 2020

. @PulkitSamrat and @jimSarbh are a revelation as the Bheem-Arjun team and would love to see more of them in this new action avatar. @kriti_official ably plays the catalyst in #Taish and shares terrific chemistry with both of them... — Kushan Nandy (@KushanNandy) October 30, 2020

Taish, film and web series are now streaming on ZEE5.

