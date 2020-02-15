    For Quick Alerts
      Taj Mahal 1989 Web Series Review: Twitter Is Hailing This Throwback To Old Romance

      Netflix's newest series, titled, Taj Mahal 1989, is an ode to the love stories that took place before the digital age. It is also set to explore the theme of love, politics, betrayal and more with comic tones.

      Taj Mahal 1989 Review

      Starring Neeraj Kabi and Geetanjali Kulkarni, based in Lucknow, Taj Mahal 1989, is set to showcase four love stories of different age groups in similar times, which also made relationships harder.

      The series was dropped on Valentines Day on Netflix's streaming platform and netizens are also praising the show for its cinematography, cast and their talent. Take a look:

      The seven-episode long season of the series is deemed as binge-able content with each episode of around 35 minutes. The show's official synopsis reads, "Tracing the lives of a Lucknow University professor couple, their students, a long-lost friend, his lover, and a schoolgirl in love with an older boy, this series is a tribute to love in all its unadulterated forms,"

      Story first published: Saturday, February 15, 2020, 15:40 [IST]
