Taj Mahal 1989 Web Series Review: Twitter Is Hailing This Throwback To Old Romance

Netflix's newest series, titled, Taj Mahal 1989, is an ode to the love stories that took place before the digital age. It is also set to explore the theme of love, politics, betrayal and more with comic tones.

Starring Neeraj Kabi and Geetanjali Kulkarni, based in Lucknow, Taj Mahal 1989, is set to showcase four love stories of different age groups in similar times, which also made relationships harder.

The series was dropped on Valentines Day on Netflix's streaming platform and netizens are also praising the show for its cinematography, cast and their talent. Take a look:

Taj Mahal 1989 on @NetflixIndia is so wholesome 😭 v refreshing to watch my heart is so full 😩 — Monisha (@monishadey) February 14, 2020

If you love #Lucknow , nostalgia and pre liberalisation intelligentsia of middle class India, you would relish Taj Mahal 1989 @NetflixIndia — Juhi Mohan (@juhimohan) February 14, 2020

Agree! Taj mahal 1989 is so refreshing. Must watch for some fine acting and hard hitting dialogues. — LVD (@b_kind_2_strays) February 15, 2020

Taj Mahal 1989 is so delightful @DanHusain — anvita (@anvitanath) February 14, 2020

I am 2 minutes into Taj Mahal 1989 and I am already in love with the cinematography uff 💘💘💘 — mush pit (@ginaismygod) February 14, 2020

Capitalist lover is an oxymoron.

-From a new series on Netflix called Taj Mahal 1989 — ahmad raza (@razahmad) February 14, 2020

If there's anything I want y'all to do this weekend, it's to watch Taj Mahal 1989. It shows slow, kind and unkind, simmering love. And so relevant.



Plus there's Neeraj Kabi (Sacred Games, Talvar) and Geetanjali Kulkarni (Court) playing college professors married to each other. — Sonia Mariam Thomas (@SoKneeOh) February 15, 2020

The seven-episode long season of the series is deemed as binge-able content with each episode of around 35 minutes. The show's official synopsis reads, "Tracing the lives of a Lucknow University professor couple, their students, a long-lost friend, his lover, and a schoolgirl in love with an older boy, this series is a tribute to love in all its unadulterated forms,"

