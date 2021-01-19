Tandav Controversy: Ali Abbas Zafar Says They Are In Talks With I&B Ministry

Ali Abbas Zafar has been making the headlines due to the controversy surrounding his debut web release, Tandav. The Amazon Prime original show starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauahar Khan and Kritika Kamra, premiered on the streaming platform on Friday (January 15).

Since its release, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, netizens and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut have called out the makers for Hinduphobic content. After several people associated with the show, including producers, actors and the writer were named in an FIR, director Ali Abbas Zafar on Monday (January 18), issued an unconditional apology for hurting religious sentiments.

Now on Tuesday, Ali shared a follow-up tweet with an update for the fans. He wrote that he is in touch with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, and will get back when they reach a solution. The tweet read, "We just want to share a quick update with everybody. We are in further engagement with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to resolve the concerns that have been raised. We value your continued patience and support, and should have a solution shortly."

In his apology, the filmmaker had written, "We have been closely monitoring viewer reactions to the web series Tandav and today during a discussion, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have informed us regarding a large number of grievances and petitions received on various facets of the web series with serious concerns and apprehensions regarding its content hurting the sentiments of the people."

Ali also emphasised that Tandav is a work of fiction and that "the cast and crew did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast and crew of Tandav take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologize if it has unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments."

Two FIRs have been lodged against the makers of Tandav for promoting enmity and causing public mischief. While many have demanded legal action against the makers, others seek the removal of the questionable scenes from the show.

