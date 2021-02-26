Tandav Controversy: Allahabad HC Rejects Bail Plea Of Amazon Prime Executive Aparna Purohit

Amazon Prime Video executive Aparna Purohit had filed for an anticipatory bail in the case associated with web series Tandav. However, on Thursday (February 25), Allahabad high court rejected the plea saying that the Hindi film industry's tendency of insulting Hindu gods could have disastrous consequences for India.

For the unversed, around 10 FIRS had been filed against the makers of Tandav all across the country for allegedly outraging religious feelings, and showing Hindu gods in poor light. Earlier on February 11, the court had granted protection from arrest to Aparna Purohit.

A single-judge bench of justice Siddharth observed, "Western filmmakers have refrained from ridiculing Lord Jesus or the Prophet but Hindi filmmakers have done this repeatedly and are still doing this most unabashedly with the Hindu Gods and Goddesses."

"This tendency on the part of the Hindi film industry is growing and if not curbed in time, it may have disastrous consequences for the Indian social, religious and communal order. There appears to be a design behind such acts on the part of the people who just give a disclaimer in all the films and depict things in the movies which are really religiously, socially and communally offensive in nature," the court added.

Purohit's lawyers said the series was a work of fiction and there was no intention to outrage religious feelings. However, the court said that the young generations have started believing what is shown in movies. "It destroys the basic concept of the survival of this country having tremendous diversity of all kinds as a united nation. Film industry in south has not indulged in such acts like the Hindi film industry," justice Siddharth added.

According to reports, charges for hurting religious sentiments are punishable under Sections 153A and 295 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) with a maximum jail term of three years.

Tandav currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video is a political thriller starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.

