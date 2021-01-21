Tandav Controversy: Bombay HC Grants Relief From Immediate Arrest To Director Ali Abbas Zafar

After several FIRs were filed against the makers of Tandav all across India, they approached the Bombay High Court for transit anticipatory bail on Wednesday (January 20). According to reports, the move came after Uttar Pradesh police landed in Mumbai to investigate a case filed against them in Lucknow on January 18.

On Wednesday, Ali Abbas Zafar approached the single bench of Justice Prakash D Naik at around 4.30 pm. The director's advocate Abaad Ponda sought protection till the time of approaching the appropriate court in Uttar Pradesh.

Ponda sought transit anticipatory bail for eight weeks and argued that the content has already been deleted from the show. However, Ali was granted relief from immediate arrest for three weeks. A report in India Today revealed that apart from Ali, head of India Originals of Amazon Prime Video- Aparna Purohit, and producer Himanshu Mehra were also granted similar relief by the court.

Aparna Purohit in her plea stated that she has been wrongly implicated in the offences mentioned in the FIR, and that the allegations have not been made against her in her personal capacity. Meanwhile, Yogesh Nakhwa, additional public prosecutor, opposed the plea saying that the accused should appear before the Lucknow court and seek similar relief instead of approaching the Bombay High Court.

According to report, a UP Police team led by Inspector Anil Kumar Singh will be investigating the case with the help of Mumbai Police. The special team landed in Mumbai on Wednesday (January 20) and met the Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Police.

Apart from the FIR filed in Lucknow, another FIR was filed in Mumbai after BJP Leader Ram Kadam's complaint. A new case was registered in Greater Nodia, followed by another in Jabalpur, a town in Madhya Pradesh on a complaint by a functionary of a Hindutva outfit.

