Tandav Controversy: Makers Choose To Implement Changes Suggested By I&B Ministry

After causing a social media uproar and several legal complaints, the makers of Tandav have agreed to remove the controversial scenes from the web show. Director Ali Abbas Zafar, Tandav producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra, and writer Gaurav Solanki interacted with the officials of Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the second time on Tuesday (January 19) and decided to make the changes.

The political drama was called out by political leaders alleging inappropriate depiction of Hindu deities and hurting religious sentiments. The online protests even called for the show's ban, while leaders expressed the need for close monitoring of content on OTT platforms.

The makers released a new statement on Tuesday (January 19) that said, "We have utmost respect for the sentiments of the people of our country. We did not intend to hurt or offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead."

Makers Of Tandav Release A New Statement "The cast & crew of Tandav have made the decision to implement the changes to the web series to address the concerns raised towards the same. We thank the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the guidance & support in the matter. We once again apologise if the series has unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments," the statement added. OTT Platforms Are Now Under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Tandav is not the first series that has been called out for its content. Citing the number is grievances against web shows in the recent months, back in 2020, the government brought OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar, under the ambit of Information and Broadcasting Ministry, giving it powers to regulate policies and rules for the digital space. Tandav Is Created And Directed By Ali Abbas Zafar Amazon Prime Video's original show Tandav, is a nine-episode political thriller that released on January 15, 2021. The show stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Kritika Kamra, Dino Morea, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and others.

