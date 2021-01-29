Tandav Controversy: Richa Chadha, Konkona Sen Sharma & Others Take A Dig At Apex Court's Ruling

Ali Abbas Zafar's Tandav has been the talk of the town since its release. After several FIRs were filed against the makers, Zafar had released a statement apologising for unintentionally hurting people's sentiments. Soon after the controversial content from the Amazon Prime Video show was removed from the show, as per suggestions given by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

However, several more complaints had been filed against the showrunners across India. Earlier this week, the Supreme Court rejects a plea by the makers' request for anticipatory bail and seeking quashing of FIRs. The apex court had said, "Your right to freedom of speech is not absolute. You cannot play the role of character that hurts the sentiments of a community." (sic)

Bollywood celebrities have now reacted to the Supreme Court's ruling in the controversial case. Konkona Sen Sharma while taking a dig at the ruling, wrote on Twitter, "Almost all involved in the show have read the script and signed the contract! Let's arrest the whole cast and crew?"

Meanwhile, writer Mayur Puri offered to explain the difference between fiction and non-fiction. In one of his tweets, he added, 'an unwritten contract, an understanding between audience and creator that the events depicted in fiction are not true."

Richa Chadha quoted a news tweet of the ruling in the case and wrote, "Priorities of the apex court !"

Mukul Chadda reacted to the bench's comment that actors had 'read the script' and so could be held responsible. He tweeted, "Excellent. Next people playing murderers on screen might be tried for the same. After all, they read the script...."

Take a look at other tweets,

What the hell?? What is happening? Are we just going to be silent?! We must do something! https://t.co/3seMXMuQK5 — Jai Mehta (@JaiHMehta) January 27, 2021

Religious sentiments are more fragile than male egos. QED. — Ankur Téwari (@ankurtewari) January 28, 2021

“Why do Bollywood actors not speak up against the establishment?” https://t.co/zQWuNZCyPP — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) January 28, 2021

Unreal #tandav ... i dnt think wed be able to make a plot even close to reality in films in the times we luve in https://t.co/uSSewGcazT — Salilacharya (@Salilacharya) January 28, 2021

You can kill people in name of religion, you can lynch them. You can burn buildings, destroy public properties while chanting religious slogans but you can't question religion because it hurts sentiments of fundamentalists. https://t.co/4XEA7W82mz — Sumit (@SumitPurohit) January 27, 2021

Tandav starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub among others, takes place in a fictional capital city of the world's largest democracy Dilli. The show explores the hunger for power and uncovers the darkest lanes of Indian politics.

