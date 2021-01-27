Tandav Controversy: Supreme Court To Hear Director Ali Abbas Zafar's Plea Against FIRs

Supreme Court on Wednesday (January 27) will hear Ali Abbas Zafar's plea, seeking to quash the FIRs and criminal complaints lodged in various states against the makers of Tandav. Earlier this month, more than three FIRs had been filed against the director, producers and writers of Amazon Prime Video original show, for allegedly hurting Hindu religious sentiments.

According to reports, a bench comprising of justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah will be hearing the petitions. The court will take up three petitions, filed separately by Ayyub, Amazon Prime creative head Aparna Purohit and another one moved jointly by the producer and director of the Over The Top (OTT) series.

The petitions reportedly will be argued by a team of senior advocates led by veteran lawyer Fali S Nariman. The petition requests to club all the seven FIRs and transfer them to a court in Mumbai. It has also asked the apex court to order a stay on all the coercive action against the petitioners for the time being.

A report in Hindustan Times said that out of seven FIRs, three are pending in Uttar Pradesh at Lucknow, Greater Noida and Shahjahanpur. The FIRs alleged inappropriate depiction of UP Police personnel, deities, and adverse portrayal of a character playing the role of prime minister in the show.

Meanwhile, two FIRs have been registered in Madhya Pradesh, one in Karnataka and another in Bihar. Criminal complaints are reportedly pending in Maharashtra, Delhi and Chandigarh.

Earlier, the Bombay High Court had granted a transit pre-arrest bail to director Ali Abbas Zafar, Amazon Prime Head Aparna Purohit and writer Gourav Solanki against the case registered in Lucknow, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Tandav, which released on Amazon Prime Video earlier this month, is a nine-episode political thriller that stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.

