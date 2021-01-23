Tandav Controversy: UP Police Records Statements Of Ali Abbas Zafar And Show Writers

Earlier this week, Uttar Pradesh police officials landed in Mumbai to investigate the case filed against the makers of Tandav. The special team on Friday, (January 22) recorded the statements of director Ali Abbas Zafar, writer Gaurav Solanki and producer Himanshu Mehra in Mumbai's Andheri area.

According to reports, UP police had visited Ali Abbas Zafar and Solanki's residence but the statements could not be recorded. Amazon Prime India Original head Aparna Purohit reportedly is also supposed to record her statement but she is currently in Delhi.

A notice has been sent to all four, asking them to come to Hazratganj police station in Lucknow, UP, on January 27.

A police officer from the UP police told reports, "We have taken statements of three accused in the case. From Amazon, Aparna Purohit is in Delhi, we have contacted her. We will now go back to UP, discuss with our seniors and submit our investigations report." The statements were reportedly recorded for over four hours at two different locations in Mumbai's Andheri and Juhu area.

The FIR was registered at Lucknow's Hazratganj Kotwali against the four for allegedly hurting religious sentiments on January 18. According to reports, some of the lead cast including Saif Ali Khan and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub have also been named in the FIR and will be called for further questioning.

For the unversed, several cases have been filed against the makers of the political drama across the country, including cities like Mumbai, Greater Noida, Lucknow and more. After the heavy backlash and legal cases, the makers agreed to drop the controversial scenes from the show.

Zafar on Tuesday (January 19) revealed in a statement that the cast and crew of the show have decided to implement changes as it has hurt religious sentiments of many viewers. "We have the utmost respect for the sentiments of the people of our country. We did not intend to hurt or offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead," the statement was shared on the director's Twitter account.

"The cast and crew of Tandav have made the decision to implement changes to the web series to address the concerns raised towards the same. We thank the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for guidance and support in the matter. We once again apologise if the series has unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments," the statement further read.

