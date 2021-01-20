Tandav Controversy: UP Police Team Reaches Mumbai To Investigate

UP Police Team Reaches Mumbai To Investigate

The team reportedly will be lead by Police Inspector Anil Singh from Lucknow Police. The special team is said to have approached Mumbai Police for local assistance in the case. Notably, another complaint was also made by BJP leader Ram Kadam. However, the Mumbai Police is yet to filed an FIR in the case against the makers of the show.

Tandav Makers Have Decided To Drop The Scenes

Meanwhile, the showrunners have already agreed to drop the controversial scenes from the show, including the one featuring actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub on stage amid a college play. In the scene, he plays the role of a modern image of Lord Shiva in a blue blazer, holding a Trishul. He can be seen worrying about his social media presence and how to improve it.

Tandav Is Created And Directed By Ali Abbas Zafar

Ali Abbas Zafar, in his recent statement said, "The cast & crew of Tandav have made the decision to implement the changes to the web series to address the concerns raised towards the same. We thank the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the guidance & support in the matter. We once again apologise if the series has unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments."

Tandav starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Kritika Kamra, Dino Morea, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and others, released on January 15, 2021.