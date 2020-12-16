Tandav First Look: Saif Ali Khan Raises His Fist In The Air For Ali Abbas Zafar's Political Drama

The makers of Saif Ali Khan's upcoming web series have revealed the show's new title as Tandav along with the first poster. Earlier, it was reported that Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial will be titled as Dilli.

On Wednesday, Amazon Prime Video took to their official Instagram account and shared the first look of original series Tandav. The post also revealed that the show's first teaser will be out tomorrow (December 17). The caption read, "Get ready, we are about to enter Tandav mode ? #TandavOnPrime, teaser out tomorrow."

In the poster, Saif Ali Khan can be seen raising his fist before a rally with posters and banners. Saif reportedly plays a politician in the upcoming series, which also stars Dimple Kapadia, Sarah Jane Dias and Sunil Grover. According to Amazon, the series is set to address various political situations and conflicts.

Talking about the title, Ali Abbas Zafar had told Mid-Day, "We are struggling with the name. That's why Amazon has not been able to make an official announcement."

Meanwhile, Saif had also expressed his dissatisfaction with the title Dilli, as he had called it 'thanda', and hoped for a power-packed title. He had told Rajeev Masand, "I hope it's not eventually called Dilli. Tandav was the working title which captured more essence of what the show was about. Dilli is a little thanda (cold) really. I don't think we have either titles, Dilli or Tandav."

"We have to work hard to come up with something a little sexier like House of Cards. Something with a little more poetry to the title than just a geographical location," he'd added. Created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tandav is all set for a 2021 release. Zafar has already confirmed that a second season of the political thriller show has been commissioned by the streaming platform.

