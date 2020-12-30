Tandav, The Family Man 2, The Witcher & Other Web Shows To Look Out For In 2021

The Family Man Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man had impressed critics and audiences alike. Fans have been waiting for a glimpse of season two and the makers just shared the first poster. The second season is set to star Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Gul Panag and Shreya Dhanwanthary in leading roles and also Samantha Akkineni, who reportedly takes on the role of the antagonist.

Made In Heaven Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Made In Heaven was another Amazon original that shook the audience with its unique storytelling. The show's first season released in 2018 and was directed by Nitya Mehra, Zoya Akhtar, Prashant Nair, and Alankrita Shrivastava. The season two possibly starring Shobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, Vikrant Massey and Shivani Raghuvanshi is currently in the making. The makers are yet to announce the release date.

WandaVision (More MCU Shows On Disney+ Hotstar)

MCU's release schedule had to be pushed back due to the pandemic, at the same time, the show releases had to be pushed back since most of them are still in production. Last month, the makers finally announced the release date for the first MCU show, WandaVision which will hit the streaming platform on January 15. Throughout the year, more shows like Loki, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye will release on the Disney's streaming platform.

The Witcher Season 2 (Netflix)

After impressing the audience with the beginning of Yennefer, Ciri and Geralt's story, the makers are all set to blow the roof off with season 2. According to showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the story gets more intense in new episodes. "When you get to season 2, all things start to come to play, which is that characters start meeting each other - sometimes getting along, sometimes not. All those things that we set up - Geralt and Yennefer; Geralt and Ciri; Yennefer and Ciri; all of the different kingdoms that you just barely hear about in season one, start rising to the surface in season 2," Lauren added.