Tandav Trailer: Saif Ali Khan And Dimple Kapadia Are A Force To Reckon With In This Political Thriller

The makers of Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia web series Tandav have finally released the trailer of the anticipated political thriller. The show directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, also stars Sunil Grover, Dino Morea, Kritika Kamra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.

While sharing the trailer, Amazon Prime Video's official Twitter account said, "Expect goosebumps every time you watch this trailer ? #TandavOnPrime, releasing on January 15." The trailer begins with Saif Ali Khan's character at the funeral of his father.

The world is expecting Saif to take on his father's role and lead the country, but Dimple Kapadia emerges with a secret that puts her at an advantage. Saif's character reportedly belongs to a political family, and he goes on a journey that could take him to the very top of the pyramid.

There are several dialogues in the trailer that have already impressed the audience. The makers in the three-minute trailer, have also given a glimpse of the strong and crazy characters as well as the action-packed storyline. Take a look at the trailer,

While talking about the show, directed Ali Abbas Zafar revealed that he "wanted Tandav to be a film". He went on to share that eventually, he realised the story needed more screen time. "When I spoke to Himanshu Kishan Mishra the concept kept getting broader then I realised that it cannot be done as a three-hour film. This is before Sultan happened," Ali added.

Saif Ali Khan who plays the lead role in the film revealed that Tandav is about "people and pressure". He said that the fictional show focuses more on the people and added, "Its dressed up and has a lot of murder and drama. It didn't really have to be about politics, it could be about anything. But we are a political country and we love to talk about it."

The synopsis of Tandav reads, "Set in the capital city of the world's largest democracy, Tandav, the series will take viewers inside the closed, chaotic corridors of power and uncover the manipulations, charades as well as the dark secrets of people who will go to any lengths in pursuit of power."

The nine-episode series has been produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. Tandav will premiere on January 15.

