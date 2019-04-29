Tanhaiyan: Barun Sobti & Surbhi Talk About One Night Stand; Surbhi Reveals She Hates Men Who Stinks!

Gul Cried While Writing Tanhaiyan!

Gul was excited about the show and had even told Barun that she was not able to sleep at night, as she was writing and used to get involved in the story. She even remembered that she started crying while writing because Tanhaiyan was emotional. (Screenshot from YouTube video)

Surbhi Had Asked Gul Why They Are Working With Barun

Surbhi revealed that she was also very excited about Tanhayian as she had never done a web series before. She knew all of them in 4 Lions but didn't know Barun and had even asked Gul as to why they were working with him! I loved the script, story and my character the most! (Screenshot from YouTube video)

How Surbhi Got Connected With Her Character Meera?

Talking about her character as to what got her connected, Surbhi said, "I got connected because Meera was so close to me. The character was realistic. When you get connected, you can do justice with the role." She added, "When you lose somebody, it changes you and makes you stronger. The life doesn't remain the same. Everyone might have lost someone in their life." (On the show, Meera is shown guilty as she judged her parents. Her father dies trying to save her mother from an accident.)

Barun & Surbhi Call Each Other Amazing Co-actors!

Barun even went on to say, "It's amazing (blessing) to have a co-actor who is right in the same surface as you are. Both of us neither took our work overdly nor took it easily. We were on the exact same track while shooting." Surbhi added that apart from story and character, it is necessary to have a good co-actor. Barun is just so easy, not fussy and had zero requirements. (Screenshot from YouTube video)

Surbhi Was Happy That Barun Didn’t Stink!

Gul recalls that both Surbhi and Barun didn't know each other when they started shooting. Surbhi recalls that she met Barun during the promo shoot and one thing she noted (which bothered her the most was, stink issue) was that Barun didn't not stink and it was sorted.

Surbhi was also hesitant shooting during sunny days and doesn't like water. Gul recalls and made fun of Surbhi as she had told her, "Mujhe na aap dhup mein shoot maat karwaya kijiye please."

Barun On One Night Stand

Gul asks Surbhi and Barun whether it is possible to have one night stand and move away or do you feel that connection happens, Barun says, "Either possibilities are equally strong as during one night stand, you get to sample people and chances are there to meet a very good person. Surbhi interrupts and says that's how Meera met Haider.

Surbhi On One Night Stand

He further says, "It is not mandate that single person is not a great person or person who is having one night stand is not a great person. One night stand can also be cute." Surbhi says, "It's personal choice and we cannot judge anyone's character with it."

Gul Talks About Haider & Meera’s One Night Stand

Gul agrees with Barun and talks about Haider and Meera's one night stands as the show is about it! As Gul says, "The first one night stand of Haider and Meera doesn't work out," Surbhi interrupts, "Haider doesn't do because he is a nice man and good at heart."

Gul adds, "Everytime Haider and Meera wanted to have one night stand, it doesn't work as Meera end up in trouble (she would end up crying or something would fall on her and even one time, Meera ended up sleeping emotionally.

Barun’s Favourite Scene From Tanhaiyan

Barun says his favourite scene was ‘Haider wala scene' - when Barun (as Haider) had said, "Mere saat Haider kyon nahi dekti."

Surbhi’s Favourite Scene

Surbhi tells her favourite scene was emotional one, when she (as Meera) tells Haider about her parents. Meera expected Haider to console her but instead he gets up and says, "Ye sab emotional story ke liye mere paas time nahi hai." (as he will be guilty of his friend Raza's death.)

Gul’s Favourite Scene

Gul says her favourite scene was when Haider says to make out and Meera says, "She is not broken," while Haider freezes. It was Meera's first emotional side and Haider's sensitive side.