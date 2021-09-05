Teachers Day Spl: From Money Heist's El Professor To Kota Factory's Jeetu Best OTT Teachers

A good professor can make all the difference to a student, can even change the path they are on for the rest of their lives. Teachers are known for giving constant support, tough love, impeccable advice, or undying motivation. That is exactly what these OTT teachers do for their students whether they are planning a heist or nurturing future generations.

Alvaro Morte as Professor, Money Heist

A mysterious man known as The Professor recruits a group of eight people to carry out an ambitious plan that involves entering the Royal Mint of Spain and escaping with €984 million. However, it is during the planning that The Professor and the members become a true family. He not only teaches them how to run the heist but also lifts them up as people bringing them out of their darkest moments.

Aamir Khan as Ram Shankar Nikumb, Taare Zameen Par

Taare Zameen Par is a heartwarming story of a daydreamer Ishaan, who is sent to boarding school when an unconventional art teacher tries to help the imaginative student discover his true identity. The film not only shows how much teachers can dedicate their life and time to their students but also how they go the extra mile to ensure a student is seen and appreciated.

Jitendra Kumar as Jeetu Bhaiyya, Kota Factory

Kota Factory explores the trials and tribulations of the IIT aspirants in Kota, Rajasthan, however, Jeetu Bhaiya is the epitome of compassion in the dreadful world. His dedication to his job and his students is unmatched and truly admirable.

Utkarsh Ambudkar as Manish Kulkarni, Never Have I Ever

Devi, a high-school sophomore is determined to be cool. While she goes through the ups and downs of high-school life, Devi has Mr Kulkarni by her side as a friend & professor who gives her much-needed reality checks when she needs them.

Rannvijay Singha as Professor Sinha, Mismatched

Siddharth Sinha looks at his whole class the same, every student is important to him. Bringing them together and helping them grow is his biggest goal. The perfect is professor cool and smart, as he watches his navigate life as they struggle to make the best app.

Bryan Cranston as Walter White, Breaking Bad

Bryan Cranston is an extremely knowledgeable professor and a brilliant instructor, as he teaches his former troublemaking student how to create the best meth ever made - and to not blow himself up while he's doing it.

Bobby Deol as Vijay Singh, Class of '83

Bobby Deol's Vijay Singh is the epitome of righteousness and tough love. He makes the best of the situation when he is shunned to teach the defence academy as punishment but turns it into an opportunity. He goes on to create a team that intends to fight and uproot corruption.