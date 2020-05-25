Television Industry's Iconic Couples Assemble For The Launch Of ‘Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3’!

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is a romantic drama series that has attained colossal success with the first two seasons and the third season is all set to release on the 6th of June, 12 noon on the ALTBalaji & ZEE5 OTT platforms. The recently released beautiful trailer for the show has created quite the stir among the audience which includes some of the television industry's iconic duos!

Some popular couples from shows like 'Kundali Bhagya' which had the sparkling duo of Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and the show 'Ace of Space' which had the adorable duo of Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal, even took to their social media to commemorate the trailer's release and the upcoming series.

Here'a what they had to say:

Awaiting to binge-watch the show, Dheeraj Dhoopar posted:

"Oh yes 🤩!! Looks like another masterpiece by @ektarkapoor Am gonna binge watch for sure! ♥️♥️#KehneKoHumsafarHain Season 3 streaming 6th June on #ALTBalaji @RonitBoseRoy #MonaSingh #GurdeepKohli @PoojaBanerjee08@Palak_786@BTL_Balaji@ZEE5Premium"

Shraddha Arya found the trailer of the show fantastic and posted:

"Wow! The trailer looks fantastic. Can't wait to watch #KehneKoHumsafarHain Season 3, streaming 6th June on #ALTBalaji What Say @DheerajDhoopar @ektarkapoor@RonitBoseRoy #MonaSingh #GurdeepKohli @PoojaBanerjee08@Palak_786@BTL_Balaji @ZEE5Premium"

Sharing that Kehne Koh Humsafar Hain is her favorite web series, Divya Agarwal posted:

"3rd season of #KehneKoHumsafarHain is here! One of my favorite web series! Awaiting for its release on 6thJune on #ALTBalaji So looking forward to it! @ektarkapoor@RonitBoseRoy #MonaSingh #GurdeepKohli @PoojaBanerjee08@Palak_786@BTL_Balaji @ZEE5Premium"

Varun Sood took to his Instagram and shared a story that said that he found the trailer spectacular and he was looking forward to watching the third season of the show! The individual posters and motion poster of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 have created an enormous buzz on social media and has further boosted the anticipation among the viewers who wait for the release of the third season.

The splendid cast of the show includes Ronit Roy, Gurdip Kohli Punj, Mona Singh, Apurva Agnihotri, and Aditi Vasudeva amongst others. Season 2 of the show left a lot of questions unanswered so make sure to binge-watch the show as the plot unravels and the viewers gain more insight into what's happening in the lives of the characters!

Watch Season 3 of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain streaming from 6th June on both the ALTBalaji & ZEE5!

ALSO READ: Paatal Lok: Complaint Filed Against Anushka Sharma's Series For Alleged Usage Of Racial Slur