The Crown: Antique Props Worth Over Rs 1.5 Crore Stolen From The Sets Of Netflix's Hit Show

Netflix is currently filming the upcoming season of its hit show The Crown. Reports have revealed that over USD 200,000 (Rs 1.5 crore) worth of props were stolen from a lorry park in Mexborough in Yorkshire, while the production team was filming nearby.

Variety.com revealed that more than 350 items were stolen including a replica Faberge egg, a grandfather clock clockface, a dressing table, crystal glassware and silver and gold candelabras. The theft is being investigated by the South Yorkshire police while Netflix has issued a plea to help recover the items.

Reports in British outlets said that the theft happened ahead of filming scenes with Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce as the Queen and Prince Philip. Elizabeth Debicki will be seen playing the role of Princess Diana in the new season.

The Crown Season 5's Prince Charles AKA Dominic West's Real Life Son Senan All Set To Play Teen Prince William

The studio has revealed that the incident will not affect production, however, they have revealed details of the stolen items should the thieves attempt to sell them. It included a replica of an 1897 Imperial Coronation Faberge coach egg, 12 sets of silver candelabra, seven gold candelabra, a clock face from a William IV grandfather clock (but not the long case in which it was enclosed), some Russian religious icons, a 10 piece silver dressing table and St Louis gilt Crystal glassware and decanters.

A spokesperson for Netflix told Variety, "We can confirm the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely. Replacements will be sourced, there is no expectation that filming will be held up."

The Crown: Fans Can't Keep Calm As Elizabeth Debicki Is Spotted Filming In Princess Diana's Revenge Dress Look

Alison Harvey, set director on The Crown also spoke to the outlet and said, "The items stolen are not necessarily in the best condition and therefore of limited value for resale. However, they are valuable as pieces to the UK film industry."

The fifth season will cover the events that took place in the 1990s within the British royal family. Over the years, the show had garnered a huge craze and massive fan following across the globe. In September 2021, the series also won the Emmy award for the year's best drama series.