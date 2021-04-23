The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Director Kari Skogland Says The Finale Will Make You Laugh & Cry

Kari Skogland, who directed all six episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier recently opened up about the show's anticipated finale. The filmmaker who has also worked on House of Cards, The Handmaid's Tale and Boardwalk Empire, said that the finale will be an emotional one.

Kari while talking to Torontosun.com said, "I can tell you that if you think the action sequences have been good, this week's is the best we've done so far. You're going to laugh and you're going to cry. It packs a punch."

While the finale has been a raging topic among fans, there have also been speculations about a season 2. Skogland revealed that the studio, at the moment, do not have any future plans for the dynamic duo- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. She said, "If I did know, I wouldn't tell you, but I don't know (laughs)."

She added that Kevin Feige constantly says to "work on the project in the moment." Kari revealed that's what they did while working on the show, and added, "Whatever future plans they have, aren't fleshed out. So you're focused on what you're doing. They make it the best it can be and out of that other things will come. What those will be are all in Mr. Feige's head."

Apart from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, fans have been talking about Julia Louis-Dreyfus' cameo as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine as well as Daniel Bruhl's dance scene. Talking about the surprise cameo, Kari said, "I don't know how we did that. Somehow we managed to keep that under wraps."

Meanwhile, Daniel Bruhl's performance as Zemo has been the talk of the town. She revealed that his dance moves were completely improvised. "He is a very funny man. People don't know how funny he is. When he did that, we were all laughing at the monitors. That (scene) was in the first edit, and it never came out," Kari added.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is MCU's second series on Disney+ Hotstar. The show stars Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Wyatt Russell, and Erin Kellyman in the leading roles.