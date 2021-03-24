The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Premiere Breaks Disney Plus' Streaming Record

The makers of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier recently revealed that it's premiere on Friday, March 19 became the most-watched series premiere on Disney+. The latest addition is followed by WandaVision and The Mandalorian 2 as the top three most-watched Disney+ titles on release weekend.

While Disney didn't provide actual viewership figures a report on Marvel.com said, "total global viewership for Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier lands as most-watched series for its Opening Weekend on Disney+."

The statement further said, "Disney+ Original series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier from Marvel Studios ranked as the most-watched series premiere ever on Disney+ during its opening weekend, Friday, March 19 - Sunday, March 22, and the most-watched title overall for the same time period on a global basis, including in Disney+ Hotstar markets."

Meanwhile, SambaTV reported that 1.7 million households tuned in to watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on opening weekend and WandaVision was watched by close to 1.6 million households.

Another report by TV Time claimed that The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was responsible for nearly a quarter of all streaming video viewing in the US during its opening weekend. The six-part series was also watched by viewers all around Europe. It was the number one show in England, Germany and Italy, and the number two show in France and Spain.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as they reprise their roles from the MCU. The show follows the duo after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the second Disney+ streaming series produced by Marvel Studios, after WandaVision. The show will be followed by the release of Loki on June 11, and with Ms Marvel and Hawkeye later this year.

