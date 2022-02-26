The Fame Game Web Series Review: Madhuri Dixit's Performance Roars With Charm And Mystery

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor, Lakshvir Saran, Manav Kaul, Muskkaan Jaferi Director: Bejoy Nambiar, Karishma Kohli,

Available On: Netflix

Duration: 8 Episodes / 40 Minutes

Language: Hindi

Plot: The Fame Game follows the star of Hindi cinema Anamika Anand's life as an actress, daughter, wife and devoted mother. The police attempt to uncover the truth behind Anamika's mysterious disappearance, as one night she goes missing without a trace.

Review: The Fame Game directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli, is set in the lavish world of superstars with big sets, beautiful designer wears but at the same time uncover a horrifying tale of what lies behind closed doors. Starring Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor, Lakshvir Saran, Manav Kaul, Muskkaan Jaferi, the series explores more about womanhood and the sacrifices Anamika made than the love she got and lost.

The show begins by showcasing the success story of Anamika Anand, who remained as one of the biggest stars for three decades. The star has a fan following in crores, is married to a big-time producer Nikhil More - who often backs her films, lives with her mother and two beautiful children in a lavish house. However, behind that fame, we slowly find out there is a web of pretentious lies, including some of her own creation.

Anamika's current film is losing money even before it is released, the negative buzz starts to roll out and she is worried about the competing film releasing on the same date. Anamika knows she can't compete with the new age of action heroines, so she decides to take another route. Years after having worked with her old flame Anamika with Nikhil reached out to Manish Khanna, her best on-screen partner. But there is a bigger reason why they haven't worked together in years.

Their chemistry was real, even Nikhil agrees but the deeper secrets begin to surface as they start working together. As tension increases at home and with Manish, a few nights before the film's release Anamika goes missing. The fans and media go wild for the missing star and shower love on their family, meanwhile, the cops begin an investigation questioning the family's involvement. Nobody shares the truth, not about what happened on the night of the disappearance, or who Anamika really feared.

The makers set the story and the mystery early on, as each episode flows back and forth between the investigation and before her disappearance. However, in every scene Madhuri Dixit makes her presence felt. She plays Anamika as the enigma for her fans as well as the vulnerable actress who has been treated like the golden goose by her family. The Fame Game turns out to be Madhuri Dixit's best returning performance as she gives the audience much more than promised and it becomes clear in the final episodes.

The screenplay could have been tighter with only six episodes and given the same effect as the final episodes do, which turn out to be the ones that truly matter. The plot drags on as the cops start to treat the missing case as a murder from the get-go, looking for motive instead of signs for where she could turn up. The misdirection that lasts for several episodes, and follows the fake motive of each character, turns the plot predictable.

The Fame Game pulls the plot to its last bead, overusing the mysterious trait still the cast continues to push the story forward with their performance. Sanjay Kapoor as Nikhil is distasteful at times and the perfect father during other. Lakshvir Saran, Manav Kaul, Muskkaan Jaferi also give some of their best performances yet even with weak dialogues.

Overall, The Fame Game keeps you entertained whether you watch it for the performance or to figure out if your prediction is right.