The Family Man 2 Actress Ashlesha Thakur Speaks About Her Challenging Kissing And Kidnapping Scene

Actress Ashlesha Thakur who is known for playing Manoj Bajpayee's teenage daughter Dhriti in the popular Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man has recently opened up about her challenging scenes from the show. The actress had to share a kiss with her co-star Abhay Verma who played Kalyan on the second season of the show that she described as 'no fun.' She furthermore spoke about her kidnapping scene calling it 'mentally challenging.'

Talking to News18 about the same, Ashlesha Thakur revealed, "I was very nervous. It was a very new thing for me to do. I had to bring maturity to the character and not have that kiddish way of acting. I wanted to make it look very natural and spontaneous. I watched a lot of web series where there is a love interest involved. I researched and studied a lot. Shooting the kissing scene is very technical. It is no fun. It is my work and whatever the requirements are as an actor, I should be comfortable with it...I trust my directors and did not worry about what it would look like on screen because I know how meticulous they are with their writing."

The actress then spoke about her kidnapping scene on the show and also revealed that she has been receiving marriage proposals to some creepy messages on her Instagram DM. Ashlesha said, "It was exhausting and emotionally and mentally challenging for me. Getting kidnapped was something that was making me very nervous. I did not want to do that scene. I was telling Raj and Suparn sir, let's do it another day. When I did the first take, I was confused about whether I was doing the correct thing. When the directors supported me, I knew I was on the right track."

Talking about the attention she has been garnering after The Family Man 2, Ashlesha Thakur said, "I have a lot of proposals in my DMs and people are sending me the creepiest and the sweetest of messages. I like the attention but I don't know how much of it is true." The actress had earlier shared some BTS pictures from her kidnapping scene from the show.