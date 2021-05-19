The Family Man 2 Against Tamils Trends On Twitter As Show Receives Flak After Trailer Release

Makers of The Family Man dropped the awaited trailer of season 2 on May 19. While fans were all praise for the leading cast Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni, many also slammed the show for showing 'LTTE As Terrorists'. Netizens also called for a ban on the show and asked for an unconditional apology from Amazon Prime Video.

Soon after the trailer release, hashtags like 'Family Man 2 Against Tamils' started trending on Twitter. Many called out Amazon Prime Video for promoting 'Insensitive and politically incorrect' content. Reportedly, the trailer of The Family Man 2 shows Samantha wearing an LTTE uniform while her character has been revealed to be the antagonist of the show.

One user reacted to the trailer and tweeted, "Dear @PrimeVideoIN, your #Familyman2 trailer is totally insensitive and politically incorrect showing Tamils as Terrorists. We, Tamils (10 crores world wide market ) will stop using #Amazon products if the series is going to be same as the trailer."

Another said, "#Familyman2 Should be banned permanently. We don't appreciate it and request the distributors to not screen the film in the state. @Samanthaprabhu2 - Shame on you Samantha. #Familyman2_Against_Tamils."

"It's strategically planned genocide on Tamils. History cannot be erased or eclipsed or changed. #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils," wrote another user.

ALSO READ: The Family Man 2 Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee Is Suffering From FOMO, Samantha Akkineni Becomes A Resilient Assasin

Take a look at more tweets,

Not sure why tamils were always targeted by Bollywood and even other southern region movies.

Spend time to understand what happened in Eezham. Stop force feeding your half baked lies and propaganda.#RacistBollywood #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils — Aravindan G Panneerselvam (@aravindan174) May 19, 2021

India portraying Tamil Tigers linked with ISIS to the world. #Familyman2 Should be banned permanently. We don't appreciate it and request the distributors to not screen the film in the state.@Samanthaprabhu2 - Shame on you Samantha. #Familyman2_Against_Tamils pic.twitter.com/NS4uMV8zYc — மோகன் தமிழன் (@mohankeech) May 19, 2021

Subramian Swamy says, Six ISIS agents crossed Pak Rajasthan border and have reached Chennai. The movie seems to convey a similar message.



A Movie made by North Indian Racists against Tamils.#Familyman2_Against_Tamils pic.twitter.com/L7FmiFpuNj — நிகரன் (@nikaran_ntk) May 19, 2021

For the unversed, back in 2020 and earlier this year, Amazon Prime Video received flak for content in their shows like Mirzapur and Tandav. Legal suits were also filed against the shows' makers for hurting religious and community sentiments.

ALSO READ: The Family Man 2: Makers Tease Moosa's Return As Manoj Bajpayee's Nemesis

Coming back to the show created by Raj & DK, The Family Man 2 follows a senior analyst who struggles between his everyday life and the top-secret job of handling matters of national security at the National Investigation Agency (NIA) of India. While season one provided many comic moments, the trailer for season 2 packs a punch. Samantha Akkineni will make her digital debut with season 2, which also stars Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur.

Social media posts are not edited.