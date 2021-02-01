The Family Man 2: Amazon Prime Video To Postpone Release In Wake Of Tandav And Mirzapur Controversy?

The makers of The Family Man 2 were all set to release the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer on February 12, but reportedly, they have decided to postpone the release. According to reports, Amazon Prime Video came to the decision post the controversies following other Amazon Prime Video shows like Tandav and Mirzapur.

A PTI report revealed, "The streaming platform is talking, debating about delaying the release of the show." Meanwhile, a source close to the show confirmed the same with Bollywood Hungama and said, "It is true. The Family Man Season 2 has been postponed indefinitely, much to the disappointment of Manoj Bajpayee and the co-director Raj-DK."

"The reason is, the brand Amazon has taken a beating in India with two of their most successful shows Mirzapur and Tandav coming under the scanner for allegedly hurting popular sentiments. Amazon doesn't feel the atmosphere is conducive for the release of a big franchise like The Family Man," the source added.

The trailer of The Family Man 2 was supposed to release on January 19 but was delayed. Talking about the streaming platform's decision to delay the release, another insider told PTI, "The show has been postponed as the platform appears to be cautious. There's nothing in season two of 'The Family Man' that would hurt anybody but given the current scenario, to be on a safer note it has been decided to push ahead the release of the show."

For the unversed, several complaints have been filed against the makers of Tandav as well as Mirzapur. Last week, the Supreme Court declined the request for interim protection from any coercive action by Tandav director Ali Abbas Zafar, actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and others facing multiple FIRs for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court on Friday (January 29) stayed the arrest of Mirzapur producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, after an FIR was filed against them for improper and indecent portrayal of the town Mirzapur, and outraging religious belief.

Coming back to The Family Man, the show has been created and directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. It follows an intelligence officer Srikant Tiwari played by Manoj Bajpayee. Apart from Bajpayee, season two of the show also stars Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Shreya Dhanwanthary and south star Samantha Akkineni, who will be making her digital debut. The critically acclaimed show is one of the most anticipated releases in 2021.

