The Family Man 2 Controversy: Manoj Bajpayee Says Show's Major Cast & Crew Members Are Tamilians

The recently-released trailer of The Family Man Season 2 landed the show in serious trouble for its narrative. While netizens have been calling out the makers for the questionable depiction of Eelam Tamils, the Tamil Nadu government is also seeking a ban on the show's broadcast on the streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video.

Now actor Manoj Bajpayee has finally opened up about the controversy. The actor won hearts with his portrayal of Srikant Tiwari, an analyst in the first season. While talking to Bollywood Hungama, Manoj said that the majority of the crew and cast for season two are primarily Tamilians.

He added, "Raj and DK, Samantha (Akkineni), Priyamani, Suman (Kumar), who is the writer... Who can be a better person than these guys to safeguard the interests of Tamil people, friends and viewers? I don't think anybody can be better than them. They are the people who have been leading this show, they have created this show and they have done everything possible to show their respect for the Tamil culture and sensibilities."

He further explained that everyone's perspective will change after watching the show and added, "You will feel very proud of the show. This is one series which believes in diversity. Please watch this show and you will feel very proud of this show for the fact that it not only tells you a good story, but it also tells you how proud this show and the creators are of the Tamil culture and sensibility."

Earlier this week, filmmakers Raj and DK, who have directed the web series also reacted to the call for the show's ban. In an official statement, the two urged netizens to watch the show before making any assumptions based on a few shots in the trailer.

Apart from the Tamil Nadu government, earlier Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko also wrote a letter to the Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar, seeking a ban on the series stating that it has depicted Tamilians as terrorists.

The Family Man 2 directed by Raj and DK will bring back Manoj Bajpayee and JK Talpade along with Priyamani and Sharad Kelkar. Season two also stars south superstar Samantha Akkineni as she makes her web show debut. The awaited season 2 will release on June 5, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.